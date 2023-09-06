Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McGonigle lost three All-Ireland finals as Dublin ladies boss

Former Dublin ladies boss Greg McGonigle has taken over as Armagh manager for the 2024 season.

McGonigle, who was Dublin manager between 2014 and 2016, succeeds Shane McCormack, who stepped down in July.

McCormack was appointed ahead of the 2023 season and guided the Orchard side to promotion to Division One.

However, there was disappointment in the championship as Armagh relinquished their Ulster title to Donegal before an All-Ireland quarter-final exit.

McCormack, who subsequently vacated the role citing work and travel demands, is set to take over as Meath ladies boss.

Derry native McGonigle, who was also previously in charge of Monaghan ladies, led Dublin to three successive All-Ireland finals during his time in charge, all of which they lost to Cork.

He also won three Leinster titles with the Dubs and reached the league final in 2014.

"Following a lengthy interview process and full support from clubs tonight at our county board meeting, Armagh are delighted to announce that Greg McGonigle will be the new senior football manager for the 2024 season," said Armagh LGFA.

"Those involved in ladies football will need no introduction to Greg, he has managed teams at the highest level and the Armagh committee are delighted to have him on board for 2024.

"We look forward to a successful year and wish Greg and his team good luck for the new season."