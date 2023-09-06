Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kerry football manager Jack O'Connor has had his term in charge extended for a further two years.

O'Connor, who is in his third stint as Kingdom boss, was unanimously ratified by club delegates on Tuesday night without a vote being taken.

The Dromid man guided Kerry to the 2022 All-Ireland title but they were edged out by Dublin in this year's decider.

A Kerry county board statement said that O'Connor's backroom team would be "confirmed in due course".

Former Down manager Paddy Tally, Micheal Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy have been in O'Connor's management team over the past two seasons.

O'Connor has guided Kerry to All-Ireland titles in 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2022 in addition to being a three-time All-Ireland minor winning manager with the county.