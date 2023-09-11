Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin players David Byrne and Lee Gannon pictured after winning the Sam Maguire Cup in July

The All-Ireland football final is to retain its end of July date for 2024 after a proposal to move it to the first weekend in August was defeated.

The proposal to put the showpiece inter-county decider back by one week received just 32% of votes at a meeting of the GAA's Central Council.

The option to start the football league a week earlier, on 20 and 21 January, received little support.

A proposal to discontinue the football league finals was heavily defeated.

Central Council agreed to follow the Central Competitions Control Committee recommendation that the status quo be retained for next year.

This means that the National League will commence at the end of January, with the divisional finals to be played at the end of March.

The championship will begin on the weekend of 6/7 April, with the All-Ireland final completing the inter-county season at the end of July.