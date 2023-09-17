Dual star Brendan Rogers showed his hurling skills as his three goals helped Slaughtneil clinch an 11th successive Derry Hurling title in dominant fashion

A hat-trick of goals from Brendan Rogers helped Slaughtneil earn an 11th straight Derry Hurling title as they outclassed Kevin Lynch's 3-23 to 1-8.

The Robert Emmet's outfit were in total control from the start as they hit the opening 10 points before Corey O'Reilly opened the Dungiven side's account.

But Slaughtneil replied with three points before the break to go in 0-13 to 0-1 ahead at Owenbeg.

Rogers netted first on 35 minutes and went on to notch two more green flags.

Despite being without the likes of Shane McGuigan and Brian McGuigan, Slaughtneil went in as strong favourites against the Dungiven outfit and the contest was even more one-sided than expected as Michael McShane's side completely dominated.

Peter McCullough struck them into the lead after only 15 seconds and a monster score from lively centre half-back and Cormac O'Doherty's opening free put them six up after 18 minutes.

With the Lynch's having no answer to Slaughtneil's superiority, two more O'Doherty placed balls and scores from Gerald Bradley and McCullough increased their advantage to 0-10 to 0-1 before O'Reilly finally opened the Dungiven club's account in the 29th minute.

Appearing to be perturbed at Kevin Lynch's temerity in notching a score, Slaughtneil still had time to reply with three straight points before the interval - with two of them coming from Rogers, who was operating in the full-forward line despite wearing the number eight shirt.

Richie Mullan doubled Lynch's account a minute after the restart but after O'Doherty slotted his fourth placed ball, Rogers fired in Slaughtneil's first goal to emphasise their complete superiority.

Rogers' second goal on 40 minutes increased Slaughtneil's lead to 2-16 to 0-3 and while a Ronan Mullan goal cut the margin to 2-17 to 1-5, the Emmet's response was immediate as Rogers completed his hat-trick.

O'Doherty hit four of Slaughtneil's closing six scores - including a late score from play - with O'Mianain also rounding off his final display by notching his third point.

Slaughtneil's hopes of a third successive Ulster title - and fifth provincial triumph in six seasons - were dashed by Dunloy's narrow victory in last year's final.

However, on the evidence of Sunday's game, the Emmet's look in decent nick for another strong tilt at Ulster and perhaps even beyond - although they will know full well that they will face much stiffer tests in the coming months.