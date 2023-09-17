Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Rogers says he is "staying away" from the debate over who should be the next Derry football manager.

The county are on the lookout for a new football boss after Ciaran Meenagh ruled himself out of taking the job on a permanent basis.

Meenagh had stepped up from his assistant's role after Rory Gallagher's departure in May.

Asked whether the Derry players had heard anything, Rogers replied: "I haven't spoken to anybody since on it."

Speaking after scoring three goals as Slaughtneil hurlers defeated Kevin Lynch's 3-23 to 1-9 to win an 11th straight Derry Hurling title, Rogers added: "I guess you're in that bubble of club again and I've just stayed away from all of it.

"I'll let the county board do what they do best and figure out someone who is in the best interests of Derry."

Asked about reports linking Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke with the vacant Oak Leaf job, Rogers responded: "If that's who it is, that's who it is.

"Look he's obviously a proven winner as well. You'll be happy to have him I'm sure.

"Whatever the county board pick, we'll row in behind because they clearly know best so far."

Rogers paid tribute to Meenagh's efforts in guiding Derry to a retention of the Ulster title and an All-Ireland semi-final place since stepping into the role following Gallagher's high-profile exit.

"Ciaran's a brilliant fellow. A really good character around the team and definitely one that all the players really grew into.

"He was there for a year before Rory came about under Damian McErlain and you get to know the management very personally after that long.

"The best wishes to Ciaran and I know he has the best wishes of us as well and I'll hopefully see him about the place with a smile on his face as usual."