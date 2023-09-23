Close menu

Clann Eireann 1-15 Carrickcruppen 0-4: Holders retain Armagh Ladies Football title

Saturday's final took place at the Athletic Grounds
Clann Eireann proved too strong for Carrickcruppen at the Athletic Grounds

Clann Eireann clinched a second successive Armagh Ladies Football title as they earned a dominant 1-15 to 0-4 win over Carrickcruppen.

Caroline O'Hanlon drew Cruppen level twice early on before scores from Niamh Murray and Tiarna Grimes put the holders 0-4 to 0-2 at half-time.

But Clann Eireann totally dominated the second half as they hit an unanswered 1-10 at the Athletic Grounds.

That included Murray's 43rd-minute goal which came from a penalty.

The spot-kick increased Clann Eireann's advantage to 1-10 to 0-2 and there was going to be no road back for Carrickcruppen, who were suffering their fourth straight final defeat, which included last year's replay defeat against Saturday's opposition.

O'Hanlon's 55th-minute point was Carrickcruppen's first score in 28 minutes, with Ciara Garvey added their fourth point before the finish as their hopes of a first title since 2018 were comprehensively dashed.

Murray finished with 1-6 for Clann Eireann with Grimes and Niamh Henderson both hitting 0-2 and the latter's sister Aoibhinn Henderson, Dearbhla Coleman and youngster Aoibhinn Donohue also among the winners' scorers.

