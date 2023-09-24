Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kevin O'Boyle and his Cargin team-mates will aim for the club's seventh Antrim title in nine seasons when they face Dunloy in the final on 8 October

Second-half goals from Conhuir Johnston and Kevin O'Boyle helped holders Cargin beat St Brigid's 2-6 to 0-6 in the second Antrim SFC semi-final.

St Brigid's led 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time at a wet Dunsilly as Enda Downey hit two of their first-half scores.

Another Downey point extended the Brigid's lead after 35 minutes but it was their last score as Cargin finished the game with an unanswered 2-3.

Johnston netted after 44 with O'Boyle's goal coming five minutes later.

After Downey's opening score from play, points from Tomas McCann and Pat Shivers edged Cargin ahead by the 15th minute but St Brigid's moved 0-4 to 0-2 up after Jack Dowling, John Morgan and Downey were on target.

A Matthew Downey score restored a two-point Brigid's lead after Cargin had replied and the Belfast side's advantage was three when Enda Downey pointed five minutes after the resumption.

However that proved to be their final score as Cargin set up a decider against Dunloy on 8 October.

Dunloy reached their first Antrim Senior Football Final final in 82 years as they beat Portglenone 2-8 to 0-10 in Friday's opening semi-final.

The win kept the Cuchullains on course for a senior championships double in the Saffron County.

Cargin have been the dominant force in Antrim football over the past decade and they will be aiming for a seventh title in nine seasons on 8 October.