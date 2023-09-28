Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Brendan Rogers was key as Derry defended their Ulster Championship title and reached the All-Ireland semi-finals

Derry dual-code star Brendan Rogers has been nominated for the GAA's Footballer of the Year along with David Clifford and Brian Fenton.

Fenton was key to Dublin's All-Ireland success over Kerry, whose captain Clifford is also nominated.

Rogers is one of seven Derry players put forward for an All-Star award after the Oak Leafers made the All-Ireland semis and won the Ulster Championship.

Dublin have 10 nominations after their Sam Maguire triumph in July.

Goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton, who came out of retirement this year, Michael Fitzsimons and James McCarthy are all included after their record ninth All-Ireland medal.

Two-time player of the year Fenton, Brian Howard, Colm Basquel, Cormac Costello, Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion completed the Dubliners' nominations.

Derry are the Ulster county with the highest number of nominations after the Oak Leafers defended the Anglo-Celt Cup.

Star forward Shane McGuigan and key midfielder Conor Glass are put forward alongside Rogers, while Conor McCluskey, Eoin McEvoy, Gareth McKinless and Paul Cassidy have also been named.

McEvoy will battle it out with Derry forward Ethan Doherty and Roscommon's Conor O'Carroll for Young Footballer of the Year.

Goalkeeper Rory Beggan is nominated with Monaghan team-mates Conor McCarthy, Karl O'Connell and Conor McManus.

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey and youngster Darragh Canavan are also on the 45-player shortlist, while Armagh's Aidan Forker and Andrew Murnin and Donegal pair Oisin Gallen and Brendan McCole are also put forward.

Football All-Star nominations

Goalkeepers: Rory Beggan (Monaghan), Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), Shane Ryan (Kerry).

Defenders: Jason Foley (Kerry), Tadhg Morley (Kerry), Tom O'Sullivan (Kerry), Gavin White (Kerry), Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin), Lee Gannon (Dublin), Brian Howard (Dublin), Gareth McKinless (Derry), Conor McCluskey (Derry), Eoin McEvoy (Derry), Conor McCarthy (Monaghan), Karl O'Connell (Monaghan), Sean Kelly (Galway), Aidan Forker (Armagh), Brian Stack (Roscommon), Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone), Rory Maguire (Cork), Brendan McCole (Donegal).

Midfielders: Brian Fenton (Dublin), James McCarthy (Dublin), Conor Glass (Derry), Brendan Rogers (Derry), Diarmuid O'Connor (Kerry), Diarmuid O'Connor (Mayo).

Forwards: Colm Basquel (Dublin), Cormac Costello (Dublin), Paul Mannion (Dublin), Con O'Callaghan (Dublin), David Clifford (Kerry), Paudie Clifford (Kerry), Sean O'Shea (Kerry), Paul Cassidy (Derry), Shane McGuigan (Derry), Oisin Gallen (Donegal), Conor McManus (Monaghan), Enda Smith (Roscommon), Darragh Canavan (Tyrone), Ronan O'Toole (Westmeath), Andrew Murnin (Armagh), Jordan Flynn ((Mayo), Ben McCormack (Kildare), Damien Comer (Galway).

Footballer of the Year Nominees: David Clifford (Kerry), Brian Fenton (Dublin), Brendan Rogers (Derry).

Young Footballer of the Year Nominees: Ethan Doherty (Derry), Eoin McEvoy (Derry), Conor Carroll (Roscommon).