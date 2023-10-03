Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry won the Ulster Championship and reached the semi-final of the All-Ireland under Ciaran Meenagh

Ciaran Meenagh, who led Derry to the Ulster Championship title and All-Ireland semi-finals this year, has joined Down's coaching team.

Meenagh took over Derry manager in May after Rory Gallagher stepped aside.

He declined to be considered for the job on a permanent basis to instead concentrate on managing his native Loughmacrory and his teaching career in Draperstown.

However, he will now join Conor Laverty's backroom staff at Down.

He joins Laverty, Martin Clarke, Mickey Donelly and Declan Morgan on the Mourne side's coaching ticket.

Meenagh, who had been involved with Derry in a coaching capacity since 2018, took on the role as manager on an interim basis until the end of the 2023 campaign after Gallagher resigned on the eve of the provincial final.

Mickey Harte has since been appointed Derry manager and the Oak Leafers have confirmed that Gavin Devlin, former All-Star Enda Muldoon, Paul McFlynn and Murtagh O'Brien will make up his coaching team.