Get Inspired: How to get into bowls

How do I start?

But what is bowls?

There's Lawn Bowls, which you'll see in the Commonwealth Games and is played on a flat rectangular bowling green. The aim is simple - to get your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the 'jack'.

Crown Green Bowls is similar, but is played on a square bowling green which is made of natural grass, with a larger jack. There is a raised area or 'crown' in the green that makes the ground uneven, making it a bit more difficult.

Indoor Bowls again offers a different surface, played on a carpeted area.

Is bowls for me?

Bowls is played by people of all ages, as the basics are easy to pick up and you can play anytime, day or night. Traditionally it's been seen as an older person's game, but an increasing number of younger people are taking it up. It's sociable, fun and very addictive.

I'm bowled over, what to expect when I begin?

Clubs will provide you with the bowls and all the equipment you need - just make sure you wear flat-soled footwear.

Bowls will improve your hand-eye coordination and the more you play, the easier it becomes.

You'll also increase your muscle strength and flexibility.

Children's bowls are lighter and are designed especially for smaller hands.

Bowls is a sport where disability players can compete with and against able-bodied participants. There are wheelchairs designed especially for bowling greens.

One variation popular with disabled players is boccia. To find a club near you contact Boccia England, Disability Sports Scotland, Disability Sports Wales or Disability Sports Northern Ireland.

To get you in the mood ...

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.