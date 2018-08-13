Get Inspired: How to get into badminton

How do I start?

What is it?

Badminton is the world's fastest racquet sport, there's a raised net and you can play singles or doubles .

The first to 21 points will win a game, and a match is a best out of three games.

Is it for me?

Badminton is one of the most played sports in the United Kingdom, with over a million of us taking to the court each month - so, whether you want to play some casual rallies with a pal or have a competitive game, badminton is for anyone. It is an easy sport to pick up, most leisure centres have courts and you can hire racquets and shuttlecocks.

What to expect when I start?

Competitive badminton is normally played indoors but you can play outdoors for fun, either in your garden or, if the UK ever sees more than a day's sunshine in a year, on the beach.

and . It can also boost self-esteem and help develop communication skills.

and help develop Para-Badminton has a variety of categories and competitions - wheelchair, learning disabilities, physical disabilities (upper and lower body), hearing-impaired disabilities and transplant players. Visit websites in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. to find out more.

To get you in the mood

