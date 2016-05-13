Get Inspired: How to get into netball

Media playback is not supported on this device Can England's Jade & Nat handle our netball quiz?

What is netball?

Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to move/run/dribble with the ball. It is all about the passing.

Is it for me?

No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a non-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side. There's also a strong sense of friendship and team-bonding within netball teams.

What to expect when I start?

Netball is an all over body workout so is great for losing weight and improving muscle tone .

and . You don't need any special kit, just clothes that you feel comfortable exercising in and trainers.

You move through the court by running and jumping so it helps with balance and coordination .

and . High 5 is a programme for children aged 9-11 that teaches them the rules and basic techniques.

is a programme for children aged 9-11 that teaches them the rules and basic techniques. Walking Netball is growing in popularity and is a low-impact way to play the game with no age limits - younger or older!

is growing in popularity and is a low-impact way to play the game with no age limits - younger or older! Disability Netball is similar to the traditional game but with a few adaptations such as using a ball with a bell inside for people with visual impairments or installing an induction loop for those who are hearing-impaired. Find your nearest club on Parasport UK.

