Get Inspired: How to get into swimming

How do I start?

Find out how you can learn to swim in England, Wales,Scotland and Northern Ireland. You can also use Swim England's pool finder to find your local swimming bath.

But what is swimming?

One of the nation's most popular activities, swimming is for anyone and everyone. From chilling out on the inflatables to doing several laps in the deep end, it's hard not to love a dip in the pool.

Is it for me?

Learning to swim is an important life skill and a great way to keep active, hundreds of thousands of people in the UK use swimming as a way to keep fit, relax and have fun.

What to expect when I start?

Swimming lessons are not just for children, most pools will offer adult only classes.

You can do it cheaply by becoming a member at your local leisure centre and most also offer a pay-as-you-go option.

You'll get an all-round workout, swimming works almost every part of your body.

, swimming works almost every part of your body. Para-swimming is one of the most popular choices of activity for disabled adults and children. The sensory nature of water can help those with emotional or behavioural disorders and learning to swim is a great way to socialise and make new friends. Contact your local pool to learn about para-swim sessions.

What else can you do in the pool?

Synchronised swimming could be a fun activity to try out with friends, but if you don't like having your head under water then Aqua fitness could be a good alternative.

Water Polo is exciting to watch and a lot of fun to play. This dynamic game requires three basic skills: swimming, treading water and passing. Find out more about the sport in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

To get you in the mood ...

