If you're after for a sport where you can work up a real sweat, squash world champion Laura Massaro tells us to look no further.

How do I start?

To get started in England, visit The England Squash website. You can also find details of local clubs in Scotland,Wales and Northern Ireland.

What is squash?

Two players, each with a racquet, take turns to hit a ball onto the walls of the court. The ball has to stay within the designated lines on the walls for the players to score a point.

Is it for me?

Squash can be played by all ages and abilities, you just need a racquet, a ball and some comfortable sports clothing. Most leisure centres offer a pay and play option and a game only lasts around 40 minutes so it's easy to squeeze in if you have a busy schedule.

What to expect when I start?

Squash is a great upper and lower body workout, strengthening muscles and burning up to 800 calories per hour.

and burning up to It helps improves reaction , agility, and hand-eye coordination due to the closed space and how quick the ball can move.

, and due to the closed space and how quick the ball can move. The English Deaf Squash Association provides opportunities for deaf people of all ages to play squash - from open tournaments to friendly matches at squash clubs across the country.

provides opportunities for deaf people of all ages to play squash - from open tournaments to friendly matches at squash clubs across the country. Most clubs and centres have racquets and balls available to hire for a small cost.

for a small cost. Squash 57 is squash but at a slower pace meaning you still get a great full body workout but it's less intense and easier to pick up the basics.

To get you in the mood ...

Nick Matthew on his aim to get more children playing squash

