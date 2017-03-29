Get Inspired: How to get into disability sport

Media playback is not supported on this device FA People's Cup: Pompey Amputees score amazing goal

At whatever level you wish to take part, sport and physical activity can be an enjoyable lifestyle choice.

Physical activity has a number of health benefits including helping to maintain a healthy weight, lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system, as well as boosting self-confidence and preventing depression,

In the past, it may have been difficult to find a local sports club that could cater for individual needs, but nowadays nearly all sports have options or variations for disabled people and many clubs can accommodate people regardless of physical limitations.

The Activity Alliance can direct you to numerous participation opportunities and programmes including information on different sports in your local area. For other areas of the UK, visit Disability Sport Wales, Disability Sports NI, or Scottish Disability Sport.

Check out our Activity Guide pages which cover over 70 sports, most with a dedicated disability section.

Just starting out?

Media playback is not supported on this device Wheelchair Rugby GB Team members, Chris Ryan and Jim Roberts, on how they got involved in the game

Any kind of physical movement is beneficial to your health, so don't think you have to be a great athlete to get involved.

If you're not quite ready to join a club, working out at home is a good starting point. If you're keen to get active but the prospect of entering the world of sport seems daunting, don't worry as there are plenty of great resources out there to help you get started.

BBC's Make Your Move has a wide range of challenges to help you get active - take a look and find the ones which are right for you.

With their connection to County Sport Partnerships around the country, the Activity Alliance can point you to sports and activities in your area. Just click on your region and get started. The Parasport club finder can also help to find a club near you.

Get back into physical activity

Media playback is not supported on this device Goz & Ross try out Wheelchair Rugby League

In the past you may have been limited to certain sports such a wheelchair basketball or racing.

If you used to enjoy sport or haven't been active for a while, you might be pleasantly surprised at the variety and popularity of sports now available in addition to the number of clubs that now offer specific options for disabled people.

Don't know where to start? look through the Get Inspired activity guide list that has a range of different activities and their variations to point you in the right direction.

If you have your heart set on joining a gym, there are now more than 400 IFI Inclusive Fitness gyms around the country that provide accessible physical activity to disabled people. The specially designed equipment allows both disabled and non-disabled people to benefit from a full-body, cardiovascular and resistance-based workout.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I never thought blind people could play'

Going pro

Media playback is not supported on this device Double Paralympic gold medallist Hannah Cockroft speaks to Get Inspired

If it's your dream to compete at the highest level then Para Sport is the destination for you.

Their Pathway to the Paralympics scheme includes initiatives and events which are designed to help you develop your skills and get the best out of disability sport.

If you're not sure which sport to focus on, use the site to find a sport, however if you have your heart set on a certain discipline, then go straight to finding a club in your local area.

You will be trained by professional coaches to really ramp up your fitness and technique to help you reach your full potential.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The path is not always straight'

Social opportunity

Media playback is not supported on this device The table tennis coach with Down's Syndrome

Regardless of your level of fitness or ability, joining a sports club is a great way to build your confidence, meet likeminded people and create a new social circle with people you can share your experiences with.

There are even some sports such as basketball and dance that integrate able-bodied and disabled athletes which is a fantastic way to broaden your social circle even further.

Visit the Activity Alliance for information on inclusive fitness and the health and social benefits of sport.

If you're low in confidence or your disability inhabits your ability to attend a sports session alone, then take a friend, family member or carer with you and they will often get to play for free!

Media playback is not supported on this device Britain's calendar Grand Slam champion Whiley on life as a role model

What's next?

1. Share your story and inspire others

2. Find your local opportunities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

3. See the Activity Alliance Being Active guide for some more information on where to start.

5. Catch up on the Goz & Ross physical challenge series. The friends tried out different activities to find one that they can do together including wheelchair rugby, skiing, sailing, cycling, tennis and dance.

