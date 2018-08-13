Get Inspired: How to get into ice hockey

How do I start?

Find Ice Hockey clubs and rinks near you by visiting the English and Welsh, Scottish, or Irish Ice Hockey Association websites. In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Giants are an elite team, but they have a junior section too.

What is ice hockey?

There are two teams of six and skaters use their sticks to shoot a rubber disc, called a puck, into the opponent's net to score a goal. The team with the most points scored at the end of three 20 minute periods wins.

Is it for me?

Ice Hockey is a full-contact team sport with short bursts of training and exercise - if you think that sounds puck-er, then give it a go. If you're a beginner, skating on ice is easy to pick up, so don't let that put you off.

What to expect when I get there?

It's a great way to meet new people , with ice hockey team-mates known for creating close friendships.

at many ice rinks around the country, many of which hold Sledge hockey is a variation of the sport designed for people with lower-body impairments. Players are seated in a metal sledge with blades on the base, propelling themselves using twin hockey sticks. Visit the Parasport website to find a club near you.

To get you in the mood ...

