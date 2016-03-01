Get Inspired: How to get into ice skating

How do I start?

If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK, - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.

But what is it?

There's figure skating and speed skating - sports you may have seen at the Winter Olympics. But skating doesn't have to be competitive. You can put on a pair of skates (which you can hire at rinks) and start gliding across the ice. It's best to make sure you can skate in a straight line before you attempt jumps and turns.

Is it for me?

Ice skating is for anybody and easy to learn, whether you just want a bit of fun with friends or are serious about joining a team.

Useful links National Ice Skating Association of GB and NI

What to expect when I get there?

If you haven't skated before, you might be scared of taking a fall on the ice. But don't worry, most people will take a tumble at some point and you'll be surprised at how quickly your balance will improve.

will improve. There's an emphasis on quick foot movement and supple knees , so you'll also improve your flexibility .

, so you'll also improve your . The focus on lower-body movement will help build leg muscles .

will help . Concentration is key, so ice skating can be mentally stimulating.

You can start young - Skate Tots is a training programme for pre-school children to enjoy.

is a training programme for pre-school to enjoy. Inclusive Skating is an organisation that is striving to make ice skating accessible, and they have devised a scoring system that allows disadvantaged skaters to compete alongside able-bodied competitors.

To get you in the mood ...

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.

