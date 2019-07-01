Get Inspired: How to get into softball

Media playback is not supported on this device Amy Moore on surviving the Las Vegas shooting and aiming for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

How do I start?

Find your nearest club using the Baseball Softball UK club finder and Get in the Game is where to go for introducing the game to beginners.

But what is softball?

One team is on offence, the other on defence. The team on offence take it in turns to hit the ball and run as far around the pitch as possible before the ball is caught by the other team. The defence team catch members of the opposing team out by catching the ball mid-air or throwing it to a member of their own team who is defending a base.

Is it for me?

It's a fast, fun and sociable game and you only need a glove, bat and ball to get started.

What to expect when I start?

It's a great aerobic workout building strength , speed and stamina.

, and People with hearing, visual impairments, physical or mobility issues and those with learning difficulties can often take part in baseball and softball without any changes, Softball UK have more information.

have more information. Softball is a mixed gender and mixed ability sport making it the ideal game for families to play together.

and sport making it the ideal game for families to play together. It's a team sport so it's the perfect way to make friends and batting and catching the ball helps improve reactions and concentration.

All clubs need a chair, secretary and treasurer to help things run smoothly as well as officials, coaches and judges. Whatever role you're interested in, Join In has opportunities to volunteer in your area.