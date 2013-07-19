Get Inspired: Matt Baker on gymnastics

Gymnastics is a breathtaking sport, and the Olympics features the variety of artistic, the theatre of the rhythmic and the spring of the trampoline.

The One Show presenter Matt Baker excelled at the sport as a child, and he told BBC Sport the important lessons it taught him.

There are more than 1,600 gymnastic clubs in the country and you can find the one closest to you by using the British Gymnastics club finder. You only need to buy your own sports kit as the different apparatus and equipment can be found in clubs.