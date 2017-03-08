Get Inspired: How to get into climbing

Media playback is not supported on this device Rock climbing: What to expect when you try the sport

How do I start?

British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club near you in England and Wales. If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.

What is climbing?

Rock climbing with ropes can be done indoors and outdoors. In indoor climbing you make your way up a wall by following a series of coloured grips, known as 'holds.' The colour of the holds usually indicate the route you can take. Sounds dangerous, but it's not - to stop you from falling and injuring yourself you are tied to a rope.

Bouldering is rock climbing without the ropes. The walls are lower off the ground and there are crash mats underneath in case you fall.

Is it for me?

It's a sociable sport and welcomes climbers of all levels. With hundreds of climbing walls around the UK - you don't need to live near mountains to get involved.

What to expect when I start?

To get started you'll need ropes, harnesses, a helmet and comfortable shoes. Most climbing centres have these available for hire or purchase.

Paraclimbing is an inclusive sport which caters for all abilities. The BMC host the National Paraclimbing Series which is a competition open to any level of climber.

To get you in the mood…

