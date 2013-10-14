BBC Sport - Inspire: The Olympic Journey - GB's exciting boxing prospects

GB's exciting boxing prospects

Inspire: The Olympic Journey spends time with Great Britain's boxing hopefuls at their training facilities in Sheffield as they prepare for the World Amateur Championships in Kazakhstan.

Jack Bateson, Sam Maxwell and Joe Joyce share what it's like to deal with intensive training, daily weigh-ins, controlled diets and sparring, whilst being friends and flatmates.

Also in this month's episode, Gabby Logan talks to the next generation of Finn sailors in Weymouth and Denise Lewis catches up with world and Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu whilst on a quest to visit every school in her borough.

Find out how you can get involved in boxing by going to our pages.

