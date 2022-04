There is no denying that watching a well trained athlete at the top of their game is inspirational - but how do they do it? And, more importantly, how can you reap the benefits of their experience?

Find out how some of the nation's favourite sports men and women started, what they've learned and how they stay motivated by flicking through this collection of films.

Hannah Westerman is a visually impaired gymnast with learning difficulties who went on to win five gold medals at the 2013 Special Olympics after we made this film with her last year.

Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Jamie Jones-Buchanan believes a positive attitude has helped him to fight back from a variety of injuries over the years.

Insights from Paralympic champions Lee Pearson and Natasha Baker on how and why to get into equestrian dressage

Mo Farah's former PE Teacher Alan Watkinson shares how he inspired the double Olympic champion to get into running.

22-year-old Northern Irish golfer Stephanie Meadow is a rising star in the women's game. She recently returned home to the club where it all began - Ballyclare in County Antrim.

The Brownlee brothers' dad shares tales of the incredible competitive spirit that exists between his all-conquering triathlete sons

Cyclist Jonny Bellis hails his 'miracle' recovery

Mark Hunter gives back to sport

Favourite music, the next the best sport to tennis, the importance of a sportsman's appearance...find out what Andy Murray had to say

Brownlee brothers answer your questions

Two-time Paralympic swimmer Lauren Steadman tells us about the challenges of switching from swimming to triathlon

BBC Sport meets Faye McClelland, four-time world paratriathlon champion in the Women's PT4 category.

Heptathlete and hockey star try triathlon

BBC's Inside Out West follow Cheltenham's Thomas Mellor - the world number two in disability tennis - in his quest to get a gold medal at the Special Olympics in Bath.

Chris Hoy inspires the next generation

Louis Smith's mother shares some of the British gymnast's childhood photos with Gabby Logan.

'She liked dolls!' - Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams' mum

Nicola Adams Inspire

Anthony Joshua's story

How do you become an international netballer? Former England captain Pamela Cookey gives her five tips on getting into the sport and succeeding.

Three-time world squash champion Nick Matthew gives us an insight into his life on the road as he challenges to stay at the top of his sport.

Sochi 2014: Lizzy Yarnold wants to inspire new generation

Greg Rutherford on his potential skeleton career

Scrum V reporter Phil Steele visits Gnoll Primary School and Creunant Primary School in Neath for a special project.

Welsh rugby star's hectic schedule

Robshaw trains with GB wheelchair team

England Sevens captain Tom Mitchell and former England captain Chris Robshaw explain rugby sevens

Six Nations 2014: Leigh Halfpenny shares first rugby memories

Women’s Tour: Meet the Britons on a budget

Get Inspired: Courtney Lawes explains his late start in rugby

England batsman Michael Carberry talks to Olympic swimmer Keri-Anne Payne about what inspired him to play cricket

Moeen Ali, tells Get Inspired why he loves cricket

Adam Gemili juggling university life with training

My sporting life: Wilf O'Reilly

My Sporting Life: Rhona Martin

My Sporting Life: Graham Bell

My Sporting Life: Amy Williams

Eddie 'the Eagle' on Olympic fame

Hannah Cockroft talks about the important role her family have played in her career so far and how she looking to compete over the longer distance of 800 metres at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

Heather Stanning on her rowing return

Katherine Grainger meets up with British medal hope Shelley Rudman where she discusses her Sochi chances and the importance of teaching her daughter

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie wants to inspire the next generation of sailors in memory of his close friend and fellow Olympic gold medallist, Andrew Simpson, who died whilst training for the Americas Cup in 2013.

Commonwealth Games 2014: Profile of Chad Le Clos

Michael Jamieson

The inspirational Briton, who picked up Paralympic gold in London, says archery helped her overcome medical setbacks as a youngster.

'Rugby league stopped me going off the rails' Keith Senior's inspirational story

Meet six-time Olympic eventer Mary King and 17-year-old daughter Emily, who wants to follow in her mother's footsteps

Inspire: The Olympic Journey - Luol Deng

Meet Liverpool's sporting sisters

Becky James on the importance of family

Ohuruogu visits schools in Newham, East London to help her borough develop

behind the scenes with Lizzie Armitstead

Introducing Siobhan-Marie O'Connor Inspire: The Olympic Journey