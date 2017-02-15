Get Inspired: How to get into coaching

Media playback is not supported on this device Get into Coaching

Fast Answers Why get into coaching? It's a great way to be involved in sport and make a positive impact on people's enjoyment, confidence, health and well-being. Who is it for? Anyone! All you need is a passion for a particular sport and willingness to devote time to helping others. Is there a cheap option? Many sports coaches are volunteers - the only cost to you is your time. What if I want a proper workout? Coaching can be as physically active as you choose. However much you want to join in with the action is up to you! Can I take it to another level? Even the world's best sports coaches start small and work their way to the top. Who knows where coaching could take you? Is there a disability option? Disability sports need dedicated coaches, too. If it's where you passion lies - get involved! Is there a family option? Why not lend a hand at your son's or daughter's sports club? It's a great way to spend time together. So how do I take part? Get in touch with your local county sports partnership or council or follow our links below.

You may think that coaches help people of different ages and abilities to develop and improve in sport and physical activity, but actually they do much more.

As defined by Sport England's Coaching Plan for England, coaching 'improves a person's experience of sport and physical activity by providing specialised support and guidance aligned to their individual needs and aspirations.'

In short, coaching is all about people. Great coaching encourages people to be more active, more often. It also brings wide-ranging benefits to participants and the communities in which they live, positively effecting physical and mental well-being, as well as individual, social and economic development.

If coaching is something that interests you, follow @_UKCoaching on Twitter and look out for tweets using #reachintocoaching @_UKCoaching

There are around 3.6million people in the UK coaching sport or physical activity and many of these are coaching without using the title of coach. They are known to their participants as activators, instructors, leaders, teachers or trainers. But no matter what the label, the end result is always the same - by providing great coaching, they are inspiring others and making a difference.

There are many different reasons to become a coach, and the good news is that you don't have to have had a sports background to start. Many people get into coaching as a way of giving back to their community.

Why is it good for you?

Coaching is a great way to express your passion and be actively involved. It will also help you to keep active.

There are many ways in which to get involved, such as assisting at your local park run, instructing a dance class, helping your local club or getting involved in your children's sporting activities.

It's social, it's helpful and most importantly, it's fun.

Get Involved

The best starting place for trying out coaching is to assist a coach. Most coaches will be grateful for any help you can give.

In England, contact your nearest county sports partnership - or contact your home country sports council in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

There are lots of way in which you can get involved, why not try UK Coaching's website to get started.

Support for Women

Only 30% of coaches are female - at elite level, the percentage drops to around more like 10%. Helping to address this imbalance is an initiative called Reach - an online resource to support women in coaching. Whether you are just starting to think about getting involved or you already coach and want to develop your skills, Reach is a good place to start.

Share your experiences

Connected Coaches is a free online community for coaches from any sport or physical activity. It's a friendly and supportive place where members pool ideas and solve problems together. The community includes a 'New to Coaching' group where those new to coaching can discuss the specific challenges they face, as well as pick up tips from helpful blogs.

What coaches have to say

"The most satisfying part of being a coach has to be seeing the little smiles on the kids' faces when they are having fun, whilst they are learning and improving their skills."

Cycling coach, Caitlin Tromans

"I can't pinpoint a day or event where I decided to begin coaching, so the trigger was probably a combination of things: realising there is more to life than work and Game of Thrones; seeing that a lack of javelin coaching in my home town 15 years ago had turned into a complete absence; my waistline! Whatever it was, something clicked and I decided now was the time."

Javelin coach, David Turner

"I hated PE at school. I was clumsy, awkward, and always picked last for the team but I was lucky to discover my local rowing club when I started secondary school, and from then on I grew to love sport and understand the difference it can make to your life. I have a life that continues to be filled with incredible experiences, friendships and opportunities thanks to some of my coaches, which is why I spend my evenings and weekends coaching. I know I can be part of creating a more fulfilling life for my athletes."

Rowing coach, Rachel Hooper

What Next?

If you're interested in getting into coaching, follow @_UKCoaching on Twitter for the latest news and information. You can also find resources at the UK Coaching website including a workshop finder to discover activities near you.