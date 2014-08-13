Last updated on .From the section Get Inspired

Ayr Ladies Rugby now have a 15-a-side team

For Ayr Ladies Rugby the first taste of competitive action consisted of sand, sun, sand, great views and more sand.

Turnberry Beach Rugby - a weekend festival-like event which holds a rugby tournament on the sand - proudly boasts its part in the birth of of the Ayrshire ladies side.

Feature - beach rugby

In its pilot year, a group of women joined together to compete on the beaches of Turnberry.

Since then women's rugby has become fully cemented in Ayr Rugby Club, with a 15-a-side first team as well as two youth teams, and they are always on the lookout for new players.

Stuart Fenwick is a development officer at Ayr who helps organise the annual beach event.

"At Ayr Rugby Club we didn't have a women's section running," he explained.

"But they saw there was a women's competition here at Turnberry so they got down and had a couple of weeks training beforehand the first year, and we've now got a full 15-a-side club team playing out of Ayr."

In their first season the team won promotion to the BT Women's National League Division One. In addition to this they have had a player capped for the national side, and others capped at under-20 level.

"The whole women's section has gone from strength to strength. It's been really positive and it's all off the back of playing a bit of beach rugby," added Fenwick.

With fewer rules to follow, beach rugby allowed the ladies to just play the sport they love before taking it more seriously.

Team captain Gemma Swankie competed on the sand in 2012 and is always looking to better previous results.

"This is our third time at Turnberry Beach Rugby and this is how the Ayr Ladies team started," she said

"Last year was our most successful so far, getting through to the final and we came second. So we're out to try and win, but it's all about having fun at the end of the season."

Ayr will face Stewartry Sirens of Castle Douglas next month in their first match in Division One.