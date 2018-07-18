BBC Sport - Table tennis: Glasgow's Drumchapel sports centre inspiring next generation of players
The next generation of table tennis in Glasgow
Youngster's at Glasgow's Drumchapel sports centre show off their table tennis skills.
The Drumchapel table tennis club, which started off with just one table, is now packed with members every week and has even produced international stars, such as Scotland's Corinna Whitaker.
