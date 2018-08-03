BBC Sport - Rugby League Challenge Cup semi-finals: Leeds Rhinos star Jamie Jones-Buchanan

'Everyone's a superhero'

According to Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Jamie Jones-Buchanan, "we've all got certain gifts - we're a bit like superheroes!".

The England international believes a positive attitude has helped him to fight back from a variety of injuries over the years,

"One day I'm just going to be a picture in a programme somewhere so, whilst I'm here, I might as well make the absolute most of every single day."

If Jamie has inspired you to find out more about his sport, check out our rugby league guide and find out how to get involved in your area.

