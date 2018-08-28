BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018 - Terms and Conditions

1. Any UK resident (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man) aged 16 or over on 1 January 2018 is eligible to be nominated, except previous winners of the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Awards, BBC or BBC Group employees or any person connected to the Awards and their close relatives. Nominees aged under 18 will require parental consent to be nominated. Proof of age, identity, eligibility and consent (where applicable) may be requested.

2. The nominee must:

(i) either be an individual or no more than two people who are both involved in the same activity;

(ii) help amateurs participate in a physical activity or sport (and that physical activity or sport must have a recognised governing body. Please see the list here - https://sportscotland.org.uk/media/2276/uk-recognised-ngbs-and-sport-list-april-2017.pdf;

(iii) offer help that does not normally form part of their job or normally take place at their place of work;

(iv) help voluntarily with no financial reward;

(v) not be affiliated with an organisation having religious ties or a charity ;

(vi) in the opinion of the person nominating be deserving of a BBC Award;

(vii) not bring the BBC into disrepute (in the BBC's sole discretion); and

(viii) have consented or have parental consent to be nominated.

3. Nominations can be made:

via bbc.co.uk/unsunghero where a downloadable form can be completed and emailed to unsunghero@bbc.co.uk

Or via bbc.co.uk/unsunghero with a link to the online webform. Entries can be written, audio or video files.

Nominations will be accepted from Tuesday 28th August 2018 and must be received no later than 11.59pm (UK time) on Sunday 21st October 2018. Each entry route is capped - if more than 2 minutes of video or audio is submitted only the first 2 minutes will be assessed. For written entries (online of emailed form) only the first 800 words will be assessed.

4. Only one nomination is permitted per person and it should be on an official BBC form (downloaded or online). Persons nominating should declare any professional or personal relationship with the person or people nominated.

5. The BBC will appoint a representative in each of its 12 English Regions plus Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who will each shortlist no more than 10 nominees for their regional voting panel. The shortlisting criteria will be:

(i) The extent of the nominee's contribution at the grassroots level of their sport or physical activity;

(ii) The impact they have had on individuals and/or their local community; and

(iii) The personal sacrifices or commitment made.

6. Regional judging panels consisting of BBC staff and non-BBC members will meet to select a BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for their respective area from those shortlisted and based on the criteria above. The 15 regional winners become eligible for the overall BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018 Award.

7. Persons nominated may be asked to disclose details of any and all criminal and civil actions pending against them, or served against them plus any unspent convictions. If this is required by the BBC nominees will be asked to sign a consent form at the time of disclosure. Nominated persons asked for this information must keep the BBC informed of any changes to that disclosed up to the point the winner is announced. This information will be handled in the strictest confidence and, as with all personal information, in accordance with the BBC Privacy Policy.

8. The BBC may undertake background checks of the shortlisted finalists. If this is required by the BBC nominees will be asked to sign a consent form at the time. Information discovered or that may have been disclosed by the entrants themselves will inform the decision as to the selection of the regional winners and overall winner (which shall be at the judging panel's sole discretion).

9. A national judging panel will then meet to select the overall winner from the 15 regional winners based on the aforementioned criteria, any supporting documentation and a short BBC film about each of them. It is intended that the panel will consist of representatives from the BBC, leading sports figures and a previous BBC Unsung Hero winner dependent on availability. The judging process will be overseen by an independent verifier.

10. The overall winner will be announced live on BBC One's Sports Personality of the Year 2018 programme, currently scheduled on Sunday 16th December and to which all regional winners and their guest are invited to attend.

11. The judges' decision as to the winner is final. No correspondence relating to the awards will be entered into.

12. The regional winners will each receive a regional BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award 2018 trophy and the national winner will receive the national BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award 2018 trophy. There are no cash alternatives and the award cannot be sold or transferred in any circumstances.

13. All winners must agree to take part in any post-award publicity if required.

14. The BBC reserves the right to:

(i) vary the opening and closing times for making nominations and to vary the date of the announcement of the awards;

(ii) disqualify any nominee who breaches the rules or has acted fraudulently in any way; and/or

(iii) cancel or vary the awards or any of the selection processes or criteria, at any stage, if in its sole opinion it is deemed necessary or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

15. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem which may result in any nomination not being properly registered.

16. Persons nominating and nominees will be deemed to have accepted these rules and agree to be bound by them.

PRIVACY NOTICE

Your trust is very important to us. The BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal information.

It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal information about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law.

Additional information can be found in the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. Where there is inconsistency between those documents and this notice, this notice shall prevail. You can find out more about your information and privacy here.

What will we collect and how will we use it?

The BBC will process the personal information that you have provided to us about yourself and the individual that you have nominated for an award. The personal information that we will collect includes: your name, phone number, email and postal address and the nominee's name, phone number, postal and email address, and the nominee's parent/guardian's contact information if they are aged 16 -18.

The BBC is the "controller" of this information. This means that the BBC decides what your personal information is used for and the ways in which it is processed. The online entry form is hosted and provided by a third party supplier on behalf of the BBC, Monterosa.

We have a legitimate interest to process the personal information at the point at which you provide it to us: to ensure we can provide a competition of this nature and to consider the nominees for our Get Inspired Unsung Hero award, and create an initial shortlist of candidates. We have carefully considered the impact on you and will not use your personal information where the impact overrides our interests. We have limited the personal information that we collect to the information that is necessary for this competition.

We will review the applications and create an initial shortlist. We will contact the nominee and their parent / guardian (if the nominee is aged 16-18) using the contact details that you provide to us. If the nominee gives their consent to being considered for our Get Inspired Unsung Hero award, their application will proceed.

How long will retain your information?

If your nominee is successful, the BBC will retain your information until 28th October 2019 and the winners' names and their contact details until October 29th 2020 after which it will be deleted from the BBC.

Sharing your information

We will share you information with the BBC members of staff. The online entry form is hosted and provided by third party supplier on behalf of the BBC. If your application is shortlisted, it will be shared with a panel of judges.

Your rights and more information

If you have any questions about how the BBC handles your personal information, or you wish to find out about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy. You will also be able to find out more information about how the BBC processes your information and how you can contact the BBC's Data Protection Officer.

If you raise a complaint with the BBC about the way it has handled your personal information, you are entitled to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority. In the UK, the supervisory authority is the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which can be contacted at: https://ico.org.uk/concerns/.