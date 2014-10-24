Get Inspired: Ex-serviceman turned boarding champion

Media playback is not supported on this device Owen Pick has never let his injuries stop him, having become a wakeboarding champion and now setting his sites on a snowboarding medal

In 2010 Owen Pick had his right leg amputated below the knee after stepping on an explosive device during his first tour in Afghanistan.

But Owen refused to be beaten. Instead he set his heart on becoming a champion in wakeboarding. Now he's one of the best in the country, competing against able bodied athletes.

With wakeboarding under his belt, Owen has taken up snowboarding with the intension of bringing home the first gold medal in the sport for Paralympic team GB in 2018.

