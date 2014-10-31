Hugely popular at the 2012 Paralympics, blind football is a derivative game of futsal. Playing five-a-side with a ball which makes noise, the game is not only fun to play, but gripping to watch.

The FA is encouraging any young visually impaired people to try the game as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

"If there's any blind people out there that want to play a fun, exciting game that can take them to exciting places all over the world and meet some brilliant people, then blind football is for them" says England captain Keryn Seal.

It's fast, technical, helps with mobility, is confidence building and could open the door to professional football. If you would like to find out how to start playing, contact your local FA about blind football opportunities.