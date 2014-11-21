2014 East Midlands Get Inspired Unsung Hero announced!

Media playback is not supported on this device Unsung Hero award humbles Stidever

A swimming coach from Markfield in Leicester has been named the BBC East Midlands Get Inspired Unsung Hero for 2014.

Jill Stidever, who is 77, has coached swimming to disabled children for more than half a century. "I feel very humble. I've had lots of help. It's not just me. And without my volunteers we wouldn't keep going" says Jill on winning the award for East Midlands.

Jill has established swimming clubs for people with disabilities. Three of her swimmers have gone on to become Paralympians.

She was nominated by Graham Chilvers from Hinckley and Bosworth District Council. Graham said, "She's amazing. She inspires clubs all over the country. She has helped thousands of people into swimming. The difference she has made is incalculable."

Media playback is not supported on this device Maurice Vaughan was nominated for the 2014 East Midlands Get Inspired Unsung Hero award

Other finalists this year for the region where Maurice Vaughan and Pauline Shipman.

Maurice Vaughan, from Etwall in Derbyshire, has been dedicated to the Etwall cricket club for 80 years. Having joined as a junior in 1934, he went on the captain the club and has been the president for the last 40 years. He says he will be giving his time to the club until his body will let him.

Media playback is not supported on this device Pauline Shipman is one of the 2014 East Midlands Get Inspired Unsung Hero finalists

Pauline Shipman is from Long Eaton in Nottinghamshire. She's spent 6 decades volunteering for Nottinghamshire netball. Pauline has played, umpired and still coaches without any signs of slowing down!

BBC Sports Unsung Hero is one of the categories at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

A winner is chosen in each BBC English Region and in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Each winner then gets the chance to join the sporting stars of today at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2014 event in Glasgow.

Now in its 12th year, the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award recognises and rewards outstanding contribution by individuals at the grassroots level of local sport, who give up their time on a voluntary basis so that sport can be played and enjoyed by people throughout the UK.