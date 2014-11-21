2014 BBC Yorkshire & Lincolnshire Get Inspired Unsung Hero announced!

Media playback is not supported on this device Roger Tanner

Roger Tanner is a former school teacher who for the past 50 years has been the fulcrum of the East Riding Badminton club based in Hull.

In that time he has coached thousands of badminton players in the city and East Yorkshire, and was at the heart of funding raising activity and gaining the grants needed to carry out work to refurbish the club's 50 year old hall.

One of the aspects of Roger Tanner's involvement with badminton that most inspired the judges was that despite all his coaching, all of his tournament organising and all of his fund raising activity, he still found time to actively play the sport he loves.

Now in its 12th year, the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award recognises and rewards outstanding contribution by individuals at the grassroots level of local sport, who give up their time on a voluntary basis so that sport can be played and enjoyed by people throughout the UK.

A winner is chosen in each BBC English Region and in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Each winner then gets the chance to join the sporting stars of today at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2014 event in Glasgow.