Learn how to Street Dance

In this tutorial series for Get Inspired, street dance teacher Clare takes us through four stages to learn a dance influenced by the video for Run DMC vs Jason Nevins It's Like That.

Here's what you'll learn in stage 3: jump out, swing and pop, tap and throw down, slide and push away.

Put it all together and find the full routine here!

Take a look at our guide if you'd like more information on how to get into dance.