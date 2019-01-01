FA People's Cup 2019: Entries open for nation's biggest free five-a-side tournament

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Absolutely unbelievable' - FA People's Cup winners crowned at Wembley

The nation's biggest five-a-side football competition is back!

The 2019 FA People's Cup is open to male, female and disabled teams and you can sign up here.

No experience is needed and there are 15 different categories - including the new Women's Walking Football - to get involved with.

It's free of charge, fun, and you get the chance to play at St George's Park and lift a trophy during the FA Cup final at Wembley.

We also want to hear your stories! Join the conversation on social media via the hashtag #FAPeoplesCup.

What is it?

It is a free five-a-side knockout competition that gives everyday folk like you and me the chance to play in their version of the FA Cup.

BBC Get Inspired, the Football Association and the country's leading small-pitch football providers have joined forces to make it happen.

Everyone from league regulars harbouring dreams of glory to people who have never even set foot on a pitch can have the chance to join up with friends and enter football's biggest participation tournament.

Who is it for?

The FA People's Cup welcomes male, female and disabled players across 15 categories, so there's a version for everybody.

It includes the increasingly popular indoor game futsal, as well as walking football, which caters for those who enjoy playing the beautiful game at a slightly slower pace.

The FA People's Cup - 2019 categories Youth Disability Mixed (11-16) Adult Male (16+) Adult Female (16+) Adult Male Disability League (16+) Adult Male Disability Premiership (16+) Adult Male Disability Championship (16+) Adult Female Disability (16+) University Male University Female Male Veterans (35+) Female Veterans (35+) Walking Football Mixed (50+) Female Walking Football (40+) College Male (Futsal) College Female (Futsal)

The BBC will follow the competition every step of the way, and entrants should not be surprised to come up against a few celebrity teams.

BBC cameras will also be visiting different venues to capture the action.

How does it work?

The competition will take place over three rounds - round one (23-24 February), the regional semi-finals (23-24 March) and the grand finals weekend (27-28 April) at St George's Park, the home of the England football teams.

Highlights of the FA People's Cup finals will be available to watch online at BBC Get Inspired.

If you have any queries about the competition format and rules, please contact FAPeoplesCup@TheFA.com