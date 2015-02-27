BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Summerhayes shares some freestyle skiing advice
Freestyle advice from Summerhayes
- From the section Get Inspired
"I had one lesson and fell in love" says Sheffield-born freestyle skier Katie Summerhayes.
In February 2015 Summerhayes became the first British female to win a medal at the World Championships when she took silver in the slopestyle event in Austria.
Find out what she had to say about the sport she loves.
Take a look at our Get Inspired freestyle skiing page for more information on how you can get involved.