BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Getting to know the Women's England World Cup team

Getting to know the Women's England World Cup team

Jill Scott, the Manchester City and England women's footballer, gives us an insider's view of some of the players who are in Canada for the Women's World Cup 2015.

Find out who's the team DJ, who's the brainiest and who's the moodiest.

This is your 'real' guide to the England Women's football team.

To find out how to get into football, take a look at our dedicated page.

