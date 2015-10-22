Search for BBC Cymru Wales' Unsung Hero 2015

Media playback is not supported on this device Sports Personality: Belfast man Damien Lindsay wins BBC Unsung Hero award

Many thanks for your nomination for this year's BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero awards. Nominations for 2015 have now closed.

Regional judging panels across the UK will be meeting soon to select a local winner, and they will be announced during November and early December on the BBC in their respective areas of the country. You will also be able to find details at www.bbc.co.uk/getinspired. An overall winner will be then announced on the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year programme, live on BBC ONE on the evening of Sunday 20 December.

What is the Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award?

Do you know someone who inspires people to get involved in playing sport in their community?

It could be a person who gives up their time to encourage others to take part in sport, or someone who is helping to unearth a champion of the future, or maybe they are the ones who keep a local team or club going.

The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award has been running since 2003, and recognises the remarkable achievements of people throughout the UK. To help you identify an unsung hero in your community, meet a selection of previous winners.

Media playback is not supported on this device Panel choose Unsung Hero winner

Following the nomination period panels will meet in each of the BBC's 15 Nations and English Regions and a winner from each will be chosen.

The overall winner will come from those 15 and will be announced on the night of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year programme, which this year will be held in Belfast on Sunday, 20 December.

If you would like to register your interest in nominating someone for the 2016 awards, email us at unsunghero@bbc.co.uk and we'll let you know when the nomination period will be opening.

There is a continuing need for more unsung heroes in sport in the UK. If you have been inspired by this and want to get involved in helping grassroots sport in your community, visit the Get Inspired guide to volunteering, there is also a dedicated page for coaching.