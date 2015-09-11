'When I'm cycling I forget about my disability, I'm just a mum on a bike pedalling as fast as she can'

Sally Hurst lost her leg to cancer 10 years ago. After getting into cycling totally by chance, Sally is now competing in the para-cycling world championships.

'Cycling has played a massive part in my rehabilitation' says Sally, as she gives us an insight into an average day of looking after the family and training for her next world championship event.

