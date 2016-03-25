BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Watch the FA People's Cup highlights

Watch the FA People's Cup highlights

Get ready for the finals-day action from the FA People's Cup - live on the red button on Saturday, 26 March from 12:50-21:00 GMT.

The 4,300 teams who entered the tournament in January - competing across 11 categories - were whittled down to just 90.

They competed in groups, with the winners progressing straight through to the finals - two of which were decided by penalty shootouts.

The day was covered by a special live text commentary and featured last-gasp winners, stunning goals and great celebrations.

