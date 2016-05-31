The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has launched the Go Hit It campaign to get more people into tennis.

The campaign targets adults aged 18 to 34 and hopes to raise awareness of the sport earlier in the year.

"The Davis Cup victory at the end of last year really captivated the British audience," says Alex Mawer, the LTA's marketing director.

"We want to continue on this high and encourage people across the country to get involved in tennis, earlier in the season and more regularly.

"Through 'Go Hit It' we expect to kick-start the summer tennis season with more people thinking about tennis, more people choosing tennis and more people playing tennis."

