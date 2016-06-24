BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Talented tennis youngsters get tips from GB Davis Cup team
Tennis youngsters get tips from GB team
Two talented tennis youngsters, who are part of an LTA-associated programme to make the most of their talent, get to meet the Great Britain Davis Cup team.
Millie-Mae and Harry get advice from Dan Evans, Leon Smith and Dominic Inglot - and even get to play with Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund.
