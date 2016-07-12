Get Inspired: Sir Steve Redgrave helps UK Sport launch Olympic talent search

Media playback is not supported on this device Steve Redgrave explains #DiscoverYour Gold to Newsround

The search is on as UK Sport launches the biggest multi-sport talent identification campaign in British history.

In partnership with the English Institute of Sport (EIS), the initiative aims to identify and fast-track males and females between the ages of 15 and 24 into high performance sports.

Boxing heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, Olympic rowing icon Sir Steve Redgrave and Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold are among those urging you to #DiscoverYour Gold.

It's hoped that some of those chosen to be fast-tracked could compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

#DiscoverYour Gold has five strands

#DiscoverYour Power - cycling, skeleton and canoeing

- cycling, skeleton and canoeing #DiscoverYour Para Potential - all Paralympic sports including para athletics, para swimming and para cycling

- all Paralympic sports including para athletics, para swimming and para cycling #DiscoverYour Fight - judo, taekwondo and women's boxing

- judo, taekwondo and women's boxing #DiscoverYour Giant - rowing

- rowing #DiscoverYour Freestyle - freestyle snowboarders and skiers

"I have seen the impact of similar schemes but #DiscoverYour Gold is the biggest and best yet," said Redgrave. "It's very exciting to help launch the new campaign.

"The next great British sporting talent is out there and they've just been given a wonderful opportunity to take the first step on the road to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics."

Previous campaigns by the joint partnership have helped talents such as taekwondo Olympic bronze medallist Lutalo Muhammad, Sochi 2014 skeleton gold medallist Yarnold and London 2012 para-cycling silver medallist Karen Darke.

Over 20 sports are involved in #DiscoverYour Gold and you can sign up here.