BBC Wales SPOTY 2016: Nominate your Get Inspired Unsung Hero

What is the Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award?

Do you know someone who inspires people to get involved in playing sport in their community?

It could be a person who gives up their time to encourage others to take part in sport, be someone who is helping to unearth a champion of the future or maybe they are the ones who keep a local club going.

The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award has been running since 2003 and recognises the remarkable achievements of people throughout the UK. The Welsh winner will be announced at the BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year award in December.

The winner of the BBC Cymru Wales award will represent Wales at the national BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on 18 December.

Grandmothers and working farmers Jane Roberts and Nerys Ellis jointly won the 2015 BBC Wales Get Inspired Sports Unsung Hero award for their work with Llanrwst Swimming Club. Football coach Damien Lindsay from Northern Ireland won last year's national award.

How will the winner be chosen?

Panels will meet at BBC Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and each of the BBC's 12 English regions, picking one winner from each area.

The overall winner will be selected from those 15 and will be announced during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year programme on Sunday, 18 December in Birmingham.

