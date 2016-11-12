BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2016: Nominations close

Ellie Downie won the Young Sports Personality of the Year award in 2015

The nominations are now closed for the Young Sports Personality of the Year after an incredible year of sport.

The winner of the award will be announced during this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year, which will come live from the Genting Arena, Birmingham, on Sunday, 18 December.

The nominations will form a shortlist, with a panel including well-known sports stars deciding the winner.

Gymnast Ellie Downie took the award in 2015 after she became the first British female to win an individual all-around medal for Great Britain at the European Championships, claiming bronze at the age of 15.

Other past winners include diver Tom Daley, tennis player Andy Murray, footballer Wayne Rooney and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

This year's judging panel

This year, BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year once again joined forces with Blue Peter to offer one young viewer the chance to join the panel to decide this year's shortlist.

The lucky viewer will be selected from those who have applied for a Blue Peter sport badge.

Nominees for the award must have been 17 or under on 1 January 2016 and nominations closed on Friday, 11 November 2016. Nominations are made to the BBC and by sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust.

For more details of the nomination process, and for further information on how to join the judging panel, please see the terms and conditions.