BBC Sport - FA People's Cup: Watch the best goals from 2016 finals
'Screamers' & 'worldies': 2016 People's Cup best goals
- From the section Get Inspired
Watch a "screamer," a "worldy" and the rest of the best goals from the 2016 FA People's Cup finals.
You can find out how more than 40,000 players got on in the FA People's Cup with our live text commentaries on the following days:
Friday, 24 February - from 18:00 GMT
Saturday, 25 February- from 10:00 GMT
Sunday, 26 February- from 10:00 GMT
Watch first-round highlights on the iPlayer from Saturday morning, 4 March and the Red Button from 14:10 GMT the same day and throughout the weekend.