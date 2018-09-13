BBC Sport - The plus-size personal trainer who says "strong, not skinny"

Kate Buckland is a plus-size personal trainer, whose mantra is "strong, not skinny".

Having trained herself from 22 stone and size 26 to a fit and healthy size 16, she's inspiring other women to get more active and feel good about themselves outside the often intimidating atmosphere of the gym.

If you want to find out more about getting fitter and more active without a whole load of equipment, check out our Get Inspired guide to Exercise at Home.

