RideLondon 2017: inspiring cycling stories - 100 miles in 100 words
The moment you take that first step towards achieving a huge personal goal, thoughts whirl through your mind.
Committing to participate in a mammoth sporting event is one of those moments.
Will I be able to motivate myself to train? Can I cross the finish line in one piece? Do I realise exactly how far 100 miles is...because it sounds very, very far!
With a huge physical challenge ahead of them, we presented eight willing participants with a challenge of a different nature: to tell us in exactly 100 words why they have chosen to take part in RideLondon's 100-mile sportive.
It's not easy to tell an inspirational story in just 100 words - let's find out how they got on...
Esme
Charity: British Heart Foundation
Basky
Charity: Breast Cancer Care
Spencer
Charity: Kidney Research UK
Kevin
Charity: Bloodwise
Rachel
Charity: MS Society
Sarah
Charity: Breast Cancer Care
Amy
Charity: Anthony Nolan
Stephen
Charity: Bloodwise
The RideLondon event takes place over three days from 28-30 July. You can catch up with all the action and stories from the weekend here.
And if you're inspired to try cycling yourself, check out our Get Inspired guide.