Beth Shriever, an 18-year-old BMX racer from Braintree, won the junior women's title at the World Championships in the United States - her last event before moving up to the senior ranks.

But how did she first discover BMX racing and why is it so addictive? Beth explains all, and shows us some of her brilliant moves...

