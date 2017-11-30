BBC Sport - BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award 2017: Sporting stars help choose overall winner

Unsung Hero judging panel chooses winner

London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Kristian Thomas was part of the panel as the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2017 overall winner was chosen.

The ex-gymnast was joined by former Olympic champion athlete Darren Campbell and wheelchair tennis player Louise Hunt, who is a two-time Paralympian.

A panel of seven chose from 15 regional Unsung Hero Award winners. Regional winners will be announced on the Get Inspired website throughout December.

The overall winner will be announced at the BBC Sports Personality of Year 2017 awards on Sunday 17 December, live on BBC One, Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

More 2017 Unsung Hero national/regional winners

'Deaf hockey wouldn't run without her'

'He has created a great community'

'They're a great inspiration and motivation'

'Without people like him we wouldn't have survived'

'He changed my life'

'There's nothing that really fazes him'

BBC Unsung Hero: Mike Blake wins Welsh title

'He is a phenomenon'

'She is really kind'

'I wanted to give something to the disabled community'

Unsung hero award for taekwondo teacher

Meet the BBC Scotland Unsung Hero for 2017

'He's helped me a lot'

'He's like a dad to all of us'

How do you go from gang member to Sports Personality?