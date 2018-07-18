BBC Sport - Sam Quek: How to workout like the Olympic hockey champion - in five minutes
Workout Wednesday with Olympian Sam Quek
With the Hockey Women's World Cup starting in London this weekend, Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek runs us through a five-minute workout to build strength in your legs and core, and help you stay in shape.
