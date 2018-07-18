BBC Sport - Sam Quek: How to workout like the Olympic hockey champion - in five minutes

Workout Wednesday with Olympian Sam Quek

With the Hockey Women's World Cup starting in London this weekend, Olympic gold medallist Sam Quek runs us through a five-minute workout to build strength in your legs and core, and help you stay in shape.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired bring #WeekendWorkout and #WorkoutWednesday to your Summer, with Team GB Olympians. Tune in for more over the coming weeks.

