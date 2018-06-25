BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Nikita Parris & Karen Carney take on our skills challenge
Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?
- From the section Get Inspired
To celebrate this year's FA People's Cup, England internationals Nikita Parris and Karen Carney go head-to-head in our challenge to see who's got the best skills and celebration.
WATCH MORE: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge and highlights from every FA People's Cup final last season.
Follow the finals of the 2018 FA People's Cup on Saturday and Sunday 28-29 April.