BBC Sport - FA People's Cup 2018: Nikita Parris & Karen Carney take on our skills challenge

Parris v Carney: Who's got the best skills & celebration?

To celebrate this year's FA People's Cup, England internationals Nikita Parris and Karen Carney go head-to-head in our challenge to see who's got the best skills and celebration.

WATCH MORE: Lingard, Butland & Maguire take on our skills challenge and highlights from every FA People's Cup final last season.

Follow the finals of the 2018 FA People's Cup on Saturday and Sunday 28-29 April.

